No Better Alternative To PDP – Aliyu

Former Governors Forum said Nigerians had realised that there was no better alternative political party to the PDP.

Chairman of the forum and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, stated this on Saturday at the National Convention of PDP in Abuja.

He said that losing power in 2015 general elections was a blessing in disguise to the party.

“Many Nigerians now understand that the PDP governors did well. Many of them now realised that there is no better alternative to the PDP,” Aliyu said.

He pledged that if the PDP returned to power in 2019, it would keep to all its agreements with stakeholders and Nigerians.

Aliyu said that PDP government would ensure that it created millions of jobs for Nigerian youths, commercialised agriculture, give subsidies to farmers, fight corruption and ensure justice.

He expressed belief that PDP would leave the convention stronger and better.

In his remarks, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, said that PDP would not only make a difference at the convention, but in the 2019 general elections.

Fayose urged all aspirants to put party interest first and vote for PDP, not individual interests, saying that they must ensure that the party won at the convention.

He urged Nigerians to vote the party back to power to restore the good tidings that Nigeria had lost within the two and half years.

“If we come back, a bag of rice selling now for N20, 000 will come down to N7, 000.”

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, on behalf of PDP Former Ministers Forum, commended the National Caretaker Committee of the party for conducting a successful convention.

He expressed optimism that PDP would be strong again and that the convention would be free and fair.

