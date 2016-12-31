NNPC Wins Nigeria’s Best Parastatal Website, Social Media Awards

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has emerged winner of the 2016 Phillips Consulting/WebJurists award for best website and overall social media use among federal parastatals in Nigeria.

The honour was jointly awarded by Web Jurists, a website rating outfit in conjunction with Phillips Consulting, a renowned business and management consulting company.

Reacting to the honour, NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said it was a testimony to the Corporation’s investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) over the years, adding that it also testifies to NNPC’s commitment to openness, transparency and accountability in its business dealings in recent times.

“Our website as well as other social media platforms have become veritable media where we make public NNPC monthly operational and financial reports among others, which underscore our commitment to probity”, Dr Baru stated.

While expressing his appreciation to the award organisers, the GMD added that NNPC’s doors were open to meaningful engagement with stakeholders in line with its 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA) principle of Professionalism and Accountability.

Announcing the award last week on their official website (http://www.web-jurist.com/), the organisers said the NNPC website (www.nnpcgroup.com) beat the websites of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCC), which came second and third respectively.

The organisers further stated that their assessment process reviewed the technical aspects, aesthetics, site content, web transaction processing, consumer experience and website performance.

On the social media aspect, the organisers reviewed indices such as increase in brand awareness and loyalty, managing brand reputation, richer customer (visitor) experiences and ability to generate higher leads on conversations.

The WebJurists assessments have been at the forefront of galvanizing innovation and forward-thinking in website service delivery in Nigeria for more than 12 years.