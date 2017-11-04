NIPR Organises Rebrand Nigeria Conference in Abuja

As part of efforts by the Nigerian leaders and the led in galvanizing strategies in promoting the global and domestic image and reputation of their respective organizations and Nigeria in particular, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations(NIPR), Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Chapter, is organizing and Annual General Meeting(AGM) and conference aimed at re-branding Nigeria.

The 2017 Annual General Meeting and Conference slated to hold on November 8 and 9th at the Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton Hotels respectively, has the theme, “Rebranding Nigeria: The People, Government and Economy” was specifically chosen to highlight the need for citizens and leaders to understand and deploy appropriate professional tools and strategies in promoting the global and domestic image/reputation of their organizations in particular and the nation in general.

An array of seasoned professionals in the industry, academia, technocrats and communications scholars both from within and outside the country have been contacted to deal with different aspects of the programmes and both have confirmed their participation in the events.

The Hon. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna and the former Minister of information, Frank Nweke Jr would be the guest speakers.

There will also be an investiture ceremony in honour of the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello as Patron of the Institute at the event.

While our supervising Minister, the Hon. Minister of information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed will declare the event open.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), was established in 1963 and chartered by decree 16 of 1990 (now Act of Parliament of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) is the only organization authorized to regulate the practice and programmes of Public Relations in both the private and public sectors in Nigeria, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The. Media is therefore urged to propagate this nation-building-targeted AGM/Conference, slated for Wednesday and Thursday November 8-9 respectively.