Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick Heads CAF Afcon, Media Committees

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick, President of African Cup of Nations and Media Committees.

Mr. Pinnick’s appointment was annouced at the ongoing Executive Committee meeting of CAF St the Sheraton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain.

NFF on its Twitter handle @thenff tweeted ” NFF Amaju Pinnick has just been appointed President of Afcon and Media Committees of CAF”.

The Executive meeting is the first since the elective General Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 16, 2017.

Fifteen (15 points) are on the agenda, with the background outlining matters to be implemented in the next four years by the new Executive elected in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and led by CAF President Ahmad.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, is also in Bahrain.