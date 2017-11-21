Nigerian Troops Invade Notorious Shrine of Kidnappers in Imoku

In the early hours of Monday, 20th November, 2017, as part of their continued efforts to rid the Niger Delta of criminals and acts of criminality, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, based on a tip-off by some patriotic citizens, raided the camp and shrines of a notorious militant, cultist, kidnapper and ardent illegal oil bunkerer, Mr. Igwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), who has been terrorising the peace-loving Omoku community in particular, as well as the entire people of Rivers and Bayelsa States.

After about an hour of gun fight, the gallant troops overpowered the criminal elements. Some of them scampered in disarray and are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds through River Orashe in Omoku.

The troops however, arrested , 7 others including 2 ladies while they were trying to escape during the encounter. It is believed that the main kingpin, DIgwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), was not at the location during the encounter as concerted efforts are on by security agencies to track, arrest and bring him to justice.

The troops recovered quite a number of items at both the camp and the shrines which include; 10 human skulls, various human bones, 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 18 AK-47 Rifle Magazines, 4 pairs of military camouflage, 5 camouflage T-Shirts, 3 Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifle Rifle magazines, 39 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 1 round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Others are 2 bags weighing about 25kg containing substances believed to be Cannabis (Marijuana), 3 ICOM Hand-held Radios and 2 MAG ONE Hand-held Radios.

The Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to thank the good people of Omoku, Rivers State, for the timely information, understanding and also wish to solicit for their continued support in our determined effort to rid our area of responsibility of militants, illegal oil bunkerers and kidnappers.