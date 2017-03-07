Nigerian Military Gets New Spokesperson

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has appointed a new Director of Information.

He is Major General John Enenche, who takes over from Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

He has since taken over with effect from 6 March 2017.

The earstwhile Defence spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.