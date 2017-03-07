Nigerian Govt Says Kaduna Airport Ready For 24hrs Operations

ABUJA – Ahead of the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by midnight of Wednesday, March 8, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has declared the Kaduna International Airport, fit and ready for 24 hours local and international operations.

PROMPT NEWS ONLINE recalls that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, inspected facilities at the airport.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Sam Adurogboye, spokesperson for the NCAA, said on Tuesday afternoon that all necessary steps to ensure that the status of the Airport as an Alternate Airport to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, (NAIA), during the closure have been put in place.

He said the navigational aids have been well calibrated and fully functional to facilitate continuous smooth landings and takeoffs.

According to him, “Therefore, towards a seamless flight operations in line with Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs), all relevant departments and directorates with full complement of staff have been redeployed to Kaduna from the aviation agencies.

“The Regional Managers of NCAA Abuja and Kaduna offices are on ground to allow for smooth integration of the additional staff coming to Kaduna.

“To sustain the safety and security of airline operations, a team of Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) from the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Directorate of Consumer Protection, (DCP), Directorate of Air Transport Regulations (DATR), Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standard, (DAAS) and Aviation Security Personnel are already at the airport.”

Adurogboye added that the National Security Committee has designed and got approval for the Security programme to cover the airport and its environs during the six weeks closure.

All the relevant aviation agencies, the Regulatory Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Customs and Excise, (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Police Force and other security services etc are all at the airport to provide unhindered facilitation of passenger traffic and flights.

“At the commencement of flights, it is expected that the Ethiopian Airlines (ET) will be the first scheduled airline to arrive the Kaduna International Airport upon the closure of Abuja Airport.

“It will be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) will close the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, (NAIA), effectively midnight of Wednesday 8th March, 2016, to allow for extensive repairs on the runway.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), wishes to assure all passengers that all hands are deck to conduct a safe and secure air transport operations at all airports in Nigeria.”

PROMPT NEWS ONLINE reports that the Minister of Aviation had on Monday told a press conference that only Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to fly to Kaduna airport.

Abuja airport will be closed for six weeks to pave the way for rehabilitation of the runway.