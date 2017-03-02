Nigerian Govt Announces Closure of Abuja Airport

Nigerian Government has formally announced temporary closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to pave the way for a major rehabilitation of the runway at the airport.

A statement by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says the airport will be closed for a period of six weeks.

“This is to inform all airline operators, passengers, airport users and the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to enable the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria carry out a major rehabilitation of the runway at the airport,” Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson for FAAN says.

According to the Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, the closure, which will take effect from the midnight of 7th March, will be for a period of six weeks, after which the airport will be re-opened to operations again.

He stated further that due to the temporary closure, Kaduna International Airport will serve as the alternate from 8thMarch, till the completion of the rehabilitation.

Normal operations will re-commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the 19th April, 2017.

Noting that the Authority has put in place necessary facilities that will ensure the safety and security of all airport users and seamless facilitation at the Kaduna International Airport, he appealed to all stakeholders to bear with the Authority “as we continue to upgrade our facilities in compliance with NCAA and ICAO Annexes, which bothers on security and safety at the airports.”