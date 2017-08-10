Nigerian Government Says Won’t Muzzle The Media

LAGOS – Nigerian Government said it would not muzzle the media, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has assured.

He gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking at the First Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, held at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to freedom of press hence, would not gag the media.

He however, enjoined Nigerian media to be responsible and to only engage in constructive criticism of government activities.

“This government is not interested in muzzling the media in anyway. We are committed to freedom of speech.

” Media should be positively critical, media should be responsible.

“Count this government out of muzzling the media, Adesina stressed.

The Presidential Media Adviser told the ‘August’ gathering that he had been part of GOCOP from inception because members of the Guild are credible professionals that all stakeholders must identify with.

According to him, ” When you see responsible organisation like GOCOP, we all must support them.

“I identify with GOCOP because I know it has what it takes to do the right thing. I have been a part of GOCOP from the beginning,” Adesina said.

In his welcome address, the outgoing President of GOCOP, Musikilu Mojeed of Premium Times, traced the history of the Guild, saying it has been committed to peer review.

He noted that the number of online news platforms has ballooned in the last few years, stressing the need to protect the cyber space by setting stringent conditions for online publishers to join GOCOP.

Mojeed expressed the readiness of the Guild to partner with relevant government agencies to sanitize the online media practice.

“We are ready to name and shame any member who engages in misconduct,” he told the gathering.

However, he pointedly said the Guild would not welcome any attempt by the government to muzzle or gag the online platforms in any guise.