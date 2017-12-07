Nigerian Breweries donates block of classrooms to Lagos school

Nigerian Breweries Plc has donated a newly built block of six classrooms and conveniences to St. Patrick Grammar School, Epe, Lagos State. The project, undertaken through the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund further extends the education intervention initiatives of the company in Lagos state and Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, which held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kufre Ekanem, stated that the donation is a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the developmental aspirations of the people of Lagos State. He also explained that the company’s interests in the state and Nigeria goes beyond doing business and making profits to adding value and touching lives in critical sectors of the economy.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, our interests in Lagos state and Nigeria goes beyond the pursuit of business or profit. We believe that the right investment in the education of our children will secure a bright future for our nation. And in line with our corporate philosophy of Winning with Nigeria, we are resolutely committed to this going into the future,” he asserted. Ekanem further urged the school authority and students to use the facility to the good and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

In her address, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, represented by Mrs. Adebunmi Adekoya, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, lauded Nigerian Breweries for the donation and acknowledged the company’s commitment to the development of education and other skilled manpower around the state and Nigeria.

“That Nigerian Breweries Plc is a responsible corporate entity is not a subject of debate. Her intervention in this school with the provision of a block of 6 classrooms, 5 toilets, 24 fans complimented by the supply of 150 dual students’ furniture and 6 sets of teachers’ furniture speaks volume about her passion for the development of education and production of skilled manpower to help the growth of the economy of Lagos State and Nigeria,” she said.

Mrs. Adekoya also revealed that the government of Lagos State is committed to providing new structures and rehabilitate existing ones across the state to ensure that quality education is accessible to all students irrespective of their locations.

The donation at St. Patrick adds to the increasing number of schools which have benefitted from similar projects by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund in Lagos. They include Obele Primary School, Surulere, Okesuna High School, Lagos Island and Igbobi College in Yaba. Others are Adisa Bashua Primary School, Dedeke Memorial Girls Primary School and Randle Avenue Primary School in Surulere.

Other guests present at the ceremony included Chief Mrs. Adedoja Otedola, former first lady of Lagos State; Mr. Adeniyi Saliu, Executive Chairman of Eredo Local Council Development Area; Mr. Adebayo Ibiyeye, Director of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, members of Epe community aswell as the principals, teachers and students of the school.