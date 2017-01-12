Nigerian Army Recovers 16 Corpses Of Missing Soldiers

Nigerian troops battling Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast have recovered 16 corpses of soldiers earlier declared missing in action.

The corpses recovered along Kamadugou River line were that of Lt Col K Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion and 15 soldiers.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Leo Irabor, said the troops recovered corpses of one officer and 15 soldiers earlier declared Missing in Action during their dislodgment from GASHIGAR on 16 Oct 16.

He said the corpses have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours.

He spoke further, “On 7 Jan 17 at about 1625hrs, following reports of BHT attempting to regroup, our troops embarked on clearance operation and established contact with BHT elements at WULGE village. Fire fight ensued which resulted to 11 BHT killed in action while 9 others were captured. However, one soldier was wounded in action. The captured BHT are undergoing interrogation.

“On 9 Jan 17 at about 0630hrs, own troops deployed between BANKI and DAREL JAMEL conducted clearance patrol towards BHT crossing site and encountered the insurgents at about 0715hrs. The insurgents fled on sighting own troops approaching and abandoned Honda motor cycle and 6 Jerry cans of 25 litre each containing AGO. The items were destroyed in situ.

“On 5 Jan 17 at about 0745hrs, own troops in conjunction with CJTF conducted clearance operation along DAMASAK – GASHIGAR road. The troops successfully cleared DUOMA, ASAGA, GASHIGAR and other surrounding villages. At ASAGA village, our troops encountered and dislodged some BHT elements. Subsequently,

“On 8 Jan 17 at about 1125hrs, own troops in conjunction with CJTF conducted clearance operation to METELE village and encountered pockets of BHT which were successfully cleared. The troops also cleared all identified BHT hideouts from DOGON CHUKU toward TUMBUN RAGO. During the operation, 6 BHT were killed in action while 2 of our soldiers were wounded in action. The wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment in our medical facility in Baga.

“On 8 Jan 17 at 0830hrs, own troops conducted clearance operation in MANAWASI and GAREL villages. The troops encountered BHT at BULAKESA village. The troops successfully cleared the BHT with support from Air Component and dominated the village. Sadly, an officer and 4 soldiers were killed in action while 3 other soldiers were wounded. A total of 50 BHT were killed in action while 3 AK47 rifles and several weapons and grenade were recovered from the BHT. Also, 9 BHT adults and 18 minors were arrested during the operation.”

Major General Irabor also said some arrests were made, noting “On 3 Jan 17 at about 1240hrs, 4 women and 13 children were apprehended by vigilantes at BUNI YADI and were later handed over to our troops. Preliminary investigation revealed that the women were wives of BHTs who fled from Sambisa Forest as a result of our operations. All suspects are in our custody undergoing investigation.

“On 9 Jan 17, a surrendered BHT identified a male sympathiser as BHT spy to MONGUNO and identified 2 wives of BHT Amir from the arrested BHT members.

“On 4 Jan 17 at about 1300hrs, own troops at KATARKO while on patrol along GUJBA-NANAMAJI road arrested 4 BHT suspects fleeing TALALA. Their names are Babagana Mohammedu from HONG in MICHIKA LGA, Usman Usman from FUNTUA Katsitna State, Murtala Dan-azimi from KOFAR GOMBE Bauchi State and Sanusi Dahiru from SAKWAYA in Jigawa State. Arrested suspects are in own custody undergoing further interrogation.

“On 5 Jan 17 at about 1030hrs, own troops and CJTF arrested 4 BHT suspects at SHUWARI village ahead of own checkpoint following a tip off that there were some BHT amirs lurking around. The suspects are Modu Auwami, Mamye Modu, Usman Kachanawa and Mallum Maji. During preliminary investigation, some local witnesses identified Modo Auwami as the one who used to provide medical treatment to injured BHT and had been seen wielding AK47 rifle on several occasions. The other 3 suspects claimed they were abducted by the BHT but only spent few days in their camps. The suspects are all from DAGUMBA and GUMSHE in MAFA and DIKWA LGA respectively. The suspects are in custody undergoing further interrogation.

“On 3 Jan 17 at about 1430hrs, own troops in conjunction with CJTF arrested 4 BHT suspects namely: Usman Alhaji Karama, Wakil Aga, Biye Kunti and Maimusa Khadi at SHUARI village close to custom house. The suspects were from DAGUMBA village in MAFA LGA and they all confessed to be BHT members. They claimed to have come to town to buy Tramadol tablets as they were arrested with 27 sachets of Tramadol tablets, 3 sachets of Cowbel chocolate and the sum of N5,040.00 only. They are all undergoing further interrogation.