Nigeria marches on in ITF Junior in Togo

Nigeria continued its supreme form at the West and Central Africa Junior Qualifiers in Lome, Togo notching series of wins over the weekend in the tournament featuring 111 players from 11 nations.

The performance of the countries players is rewarded with qualifications into the main draw which serves off Monday. Of the 12 Nigerians at the tournament which serves as CAT Zone 2 qualifiers for the African Junior Championship in South Africa in March, nine players have already qualified as at end of matches on Saturday evening.

Among them are Oyinlomo Quadri, Marylove Edward, Michael Osewa, Michael Ayoola, Wilson Igbinovia, David Dawariye,

In the girls 14 and under, Toyin Asogba beats Tomegaah of Ghana 6-3, 6-4 while Osewa saw off Dylan Bruce of Benin 6-1, 6-2.

Marylove defeated Aghobovia of Ghana 6-0, 6-0 while dawariye also defeated Kpodeziaou of Benin republic 6-1, 6-3, Igbinovia on his part defeated Bokini of Benin 6-4, 6-3 to also advance.