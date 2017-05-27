Nigeria Judo will experience development under my watch – Gbahabo

A presidential aspirant in the forthcoming Judo’s federation election, Emmanuel Gbahabo said he will revive both the Cadet and Junior Championships when elected into office.

Gbahabo made this known on Thursday at the Abuja National Stadium Package A after the elections of technical director and athletes Representatives.

The Lagos based legal practitioner said that, there were many wrong things in the federation promising that if he is elected president in the June 13th election, the judo game in the country will experience progress.

Mr Gbahabo revealed that although funding has been challenges for every federation in the country but said with the massive marketing strategy in the pocket funding will not be a barrier.

According to him, I have decided to come into the race to be able to put the few things right in the Judo federation.

“These problem have added to wide gap between Nigeria Judo and the pace international Judo comity is moving”.

Speaking further, he also lamented absence of Nigeria at the international tournament: “We have not attend an international Judo Congress meeting in the last ten years; we have not attended any African Judo union congress meeting in the last ten years, even local IOC meeting we do not attend so, how can the game progress.

“We don’t have enough competition because of funding and lack of committed leadership. We shall have programs that will bring more competition.” He disclosed.

“We are going to standing financial marketing committee that will be gilding the marketing manager on how to go about the work with that we will be at least fund most of our event if not all.

“We will be determine the days of meeting ahead of time so that people can plan, is not the case of where someone will be inviting member to his house for the meeting is not going happening under my watch”

“Funding is very critical part of any sport especially in Nigeria even the government is in a bit financial trouble so, what I propose to do is to have a marketing manager on full time basis, his job is to go out and look for find for the federation.