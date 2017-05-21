Insecurity: Niger Gov Cautions Against Jungle Justice, Anarchy

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has again, cautioned citizens against taking the law into their hands or carrying out vengeance against their fellow beings.

In statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Governor Sani Bello noted that his administration has invested heavily on security to protect the lives of its people and would, therefore, not fold its arms and watch some miscreants undermine law and order in the state.

The Governor said peace and security is not just a top priority of the administration, but appropriate steps have been taken to ensure safety of lives and property.

“We have been consistent in our support for security agencies in the state in discharge of their responsibility. We have also taken proactive measures in mitigating security challenges such as provision of motor-cycles for vigilantes in local government areas in the state.”

This is coming on the heels of recent breach of peace and security which resulted in the unfortunate death of about 20 people in the village of Epogi in Mokwa local government area of the state.

Governor Sani Bello, who described the Epogi massacre as callous and dastardly, warned that his administration will never tolerate lawlessness, assuring that the incident will be investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

“We are not unmindful of the recent upsurge in security threats across the state, but government together with security agencies shall continue to protect the lives and property of our people.”

The Governor who emphasized that security was a collective responsibility, called on all stakeholders to support government and security agencies in their efforts at providing a safe and secured environment for all citizens.

The Deputy Governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, had earlier, visited the village of Epogi where he commiserated with the people, presently taking refuge in Kpata Katcha, and assured of government’s intervention.

