NGO Commends Kogi Governor Over Staff Audit

A Non-Governmental Organisation, De club 10 Nigeria, has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for the courage in carrying out civil service reforms and staff audit that uncovered thousands of ghost workers in the pay roll of the state government.

De Club 10 Nigeria, in a communique at the end of its pre-Annual General Meeting in Abuja recently, said that the sordid discovery of thousands of ghost workers and absentee civil servants, who stay in major cities of Nigeria and draw their salaries from Kogi State treasury, is enough to justify the staff audit.

The Communique, which was signed by the Club’s President, Alhaji Seidu Yusuf, called on the governor to be decisive in determining the work force that it can sustainably engage.

“It has become imperative for the Governor to address the true status of our state including the debt profile he inherited.”

While lamenting the tension created by the workers’ salary palaver that has dominated the print and social media in recent time, the Club acknowledged that it is legitimate for workers to demand for their wages as at when due but that dialogue and consultations between Government and Nigerian labour congress are inevitable in resolving the issues at stake.

De Club 10 also wanted the state government, to as a matter of priority conclude all unresolved issues relating to payment of salaries and pension so as to alleviate the pains suffered by affected workers.

“We observe that despite the rancour in the polity, government has made visible strides in some areas that can not be ignored.

“For the first time in the history of Kogi State, government has transparently embraced the principle of equity, fairness and justice in all government activities. Previous administrations openly displayed the propensity for ethnic marginalisation, not minding that the unity of Kogi State hangs on tripodal relationship between the Igalas, Ebiras and Okuns.

“Government’s efforts to diversify to agriculture and solid minerals’ sectors, in addition to other measures, put in place to increase the internally generated revenue, is worthwhile.”

The Club commended the ongoing infrastructural developments in areas like hospitals, roads, schools and security, even as it noticed that the political rift between the Governor and some individuals has portrayed the state in bad light.

It said that peace and tranquility are vital for cordial corporate existence, calling on political leaders across the divide to eschew bitterness and collaborate with government to move the state forward “as we have no other state we can call our own. We advise more consultations with the people on Government policies to reduce rumour peddling.”