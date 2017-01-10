NFF vows to sanction erring Match Commissioners

By Harry Awurumibe Determined to bring sanity to the officiating of football in Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed it will punish erring Match Commissioners who supervise controversial matches.

Speaking at the NFF Match Commissioners Seminar in Abuja on Tuesday, NFF Executive Board member, Ibrahim Gusua, who represented the President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said henceforth, Match Commissioners will be sanctioned along side Referees who fail to live up to the desired expectations.

According to the NFF boss, not only the officiating officials should be penalized but the Match Commissioners too.

He therefore urged Match Commissioners to help in making the leagues to run smoothly.