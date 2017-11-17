NFF steals show at Nigerian Sports Award

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick was on Friday honoured with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ at the Nigerian Sports Award, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organizers applauded a new, positive climate around Nigerian Football, with an NFF leadership that has shown clear focus, understanding of all issues around the game and the commitment to realizing its vision of building a sustainable football culture for Nigeria.

Mention was also made of the high level of maturity in handling critical matters concerning the National Teams, most especially the recent landmark agreement with the Super Eagles Management and players ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, flawless planning that ensured the Eagles concentrated on the the business of qualifying for the World Cup with a match to spare and without off –field distractions, and the attraction of new partners from Corporate Nigeria.

“Whatever we achieved was through collective effort. I want to commend the entire NFF Executive Committee, most especially my two Vice Presidents (Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi and Mallam Shehu Dikko) for their energy, dedication and passion for the development of Nigerian Football,” Pinnick said as he invited his two lieutenants to join him on stage.

Winners on the night included Super Eagles’ top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Victor Moses, Asisat Oshoala, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Udom Emmanuel, Barr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi, Daniel Igali, Aruna Quadri and veteran broadcaster Fabio Lanipekun.