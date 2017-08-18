NFF invites 59 coaches for interview

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has invited a total of 59 coaches for interview as the Federation gets set to fill vacant positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Trainer in the U17, U20 and U23 National Teams (men), the U17 and Senior National Teams (women) and the Beach Soccer National Team.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Barrister Chris Green, said that the coaches are expected at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd August 2017, with their original credentials and other relevant certificates/documents.

The list of short –listed candidates was drawn from the pool of applicants who heeded a public notice by the NFF for applications two weeks ago.

The football governing body has advised all the coaches that they would be responsible for their movement to and from Abuja, as well as their upkeep and other personal expenses in the Federal Capital Territory.

THE INVITED COACHES:

Finidi George

Toyin Ayinla

Auwar Bashar

Maureen Madu

Adanna Nwaneri

Mary Godspower

Kennedy Boboye

Henry Oluwafiropo Abiodun

Fidelis Ilechukwu

Paul Aigbogun

Shola Ibrahim Adewuyi

Ajuma Peter Otache

Hassan Abdullahi Sharif

Jolomi Atoume

Bala Abubakar Mohammed

Ben Ogbe

Bunmi Oluwasonmi Haruna

Godwin Okon

Danladi Nasidi Alala

Abdullahi Maikaba

Haruna Ilerika

Peter Ijeh

Nduka Ugbade

Manu Garba

Patrick Olalere

Iliya Buba

Abdullahi Tayabo Umar

Randy Waldrum

Tama Aondofar

Ernest Teigbanyo

Suleiman Shaibu

Jide Dina

Adams Usman

Elshama Yunus Musa

Nathaniel Ogunwale

Emmanuel Akwuegbu

Baruwa Olatunji Abideen

Abdullahi Abubakar

Nkiru Okosieme

Monday Odigie

Evans Ogenyi

Kabiru Umar Baleria

Baba Ganaru Mohammed

Bala Nikyu

Etta Egbe

Christian Obi

Ewulu Afam Innocent Fancy

Ogunbote Olugbenga Ayodeji

Abdullahi Usman Biffo

Adeoye Obaseyi Onigbinde

Zachary Baraje

Morufu Najimu Adeyemi

Queendolyn Akpan

Atu Mamuzo Lucky

Taiwo Omobolanle

Adewale Laloko

Whyte Ogbonna

Usman Yinka Salihu