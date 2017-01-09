NFF holds Match Commissioners’ seminar

The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar will take place at the Sharon Ultimate Hotels, Abuja as from Tuesday, 10th January 2017.

Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Babagana Kalli, said that about 800 match commissioners are expected at the seminar from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Thenff.com learnt on Monday that match commissioners for the Nigeria Professional Football League (about 280 in number) will take the stage on Tuesday, immediately after the opening ceremony, with the officials for the Nigeria National League having their time on Wednesday, 11th January and those for the Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nation-Wide League taking their turn on Thursday, 12th January.

Chairman of Chairmen of State FAs and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau will represent NFF President Amaju Pinnick at the opening ceremony, with NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and members of NFF Management also expected.

NFF Executive Committee member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi is the vice chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, with Mrs Faith Irabor, Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha, Alhaji Mohammed Manzo, Mr. A. B. Yabagi, Alhaji Magaji Abdulkadir and Prince D. I. Mbeazue as members. Mr. Danlami Alanana is secretary.