NFF: Cul-de-sac as Chris Giwa loses at Supreme Court

ABUJA – The proprietor of Giwa FC, Chris Giwa on Monday, lost his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Giwa, who had been laying claim to the presidency of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is challenging the election of Amaju Pinnick as NFF president.

Apart from losing the case, the Supreme Court also fined Giwa the sum of N100,000.

Prompt News recalls that Mr. Giwa and four of his lieutenants were last year banned for five years by the NFF Disciplinary Committee.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) subsequently extended the five-year ban to the continent.