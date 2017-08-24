News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture holds September

The News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture has been scheduled to hold next month (September 2017), the newspaper’s Management said on Wednesday in Lagos.

“The lecture, the date of which would be made public in the next few days, would hold in Lagos and would be graced by a galaxy of personalities whose identities would be unveiled in due course,” News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said in a statement.

“News Express started operation in a modest way in late August 2012 but, by the grace of God, has grown phenomenally to become one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential newspapers. We, therefore, see reason to celebrate,” Umunna said.

He noted that News Express is currently read by upwards of 300,000 people across the world and records traffic of about 100 million hits per annum.

“This is quite remarkable considering that News Express is not a tabloid but a serious newspaper. Apart from our choice of stories, we do not, as a policy, publish nude photos and dead bodies. It is a paper for decision makers and can be read by both young and old,” Umunna said.