New Kebbi PDP Chairman pledges equity, fairness

BIRNIN KEBBI – The newly elected Kebbi Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Haruna Saidu, has pledged to ensure equity and fairness in running the affairs of the party.

Saidu made the pledge on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi shortly after he was declared the winner of the chairmanship election.

He polled 448 votes to defeat Alhaji Musa Dan-Illellah, who secured 289 votes.

Saidu urged those who lost the election to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and support the new leadership to ensure victory for the party in future elections at the state and national levels.

The new chairman applauded the electoral committee headed by Sen. Amange Barigha for the smooth conduct of the election.

Earlier, Barigha announced the other elected executive members to include Mr Ruwa Dakingari, Vice Chairman (North); Mr Garba Besse, Vice Chairman (Central); and Alhaji Abdullahi Mai-Gandu, Vice Chairman(South).

According to him, Alhaji Garba Tasha was elected Assistant Organising Secretary; Mr Haruna Isa, Assistant Treasurer, and Sahabi Kimo, Assistant Auditor.

He said that Malam Hussaini Abdullahi was elected Treasurer and Mr Abubakar Kukah, Ex-officio while Mrs Asama’u Mera emerged the Women Leader.

Barigha said that 17 out of the 27 state executive council positions were won unopposed, while 10 were contested for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials of the Independent National electoral Commission(INEC) and national PDP chieftains witnessed the election that held from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.