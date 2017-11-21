NEMA Confirms 23 Deaths from Mubi Bomb Blast 

MUBI – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of 23 persons after a bomb blast in the early hours of today, Monday November 21, 2017 in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Sequel to the report of the bomb blast that occur at anguwar Madina in Mubi North LGA, officials of NEMA Yola Operations led by the North-East Zonal coordinator mr. Bashir Idris Garga rushed to the incidence scene.

The team in colloboration with Nigerian Red Cross, ICRC and other stakeholders conducted the evacuation excersise and casualty management.

Officials disclosed that apart from 23 bodies that were evacuated to the mortuary, 43 persons were injured where 8 out of them are in critical condition.

The injured victims are being refered to Federal Medical Centre Yola for further medical intervention.