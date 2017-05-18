Ned Nwoko Golf tournament holds Saturday

There is excitement in Idumuje Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta as Ned Nwoko Gold Tournament this Saturday, May 20.

Prince Nwoko, a former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and Delta North Senatorial aspirant would be hosting the first Golf tournament.



Golf lovers across the country and friends of the politician would be attending the event, which would wind up with award ceremony and entertainment at the Linas Golf and Countyry Club, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State. The tournament which would hold from 8.am to 11.am is tagged ‘Prince Ned Nwoko Invitational Golf Classics 2017’.Golf lovers across the country and friends of the politician would be attending the event, which would wind up with award ceremony and entertainment at the Linas Golf and Countyry Club, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.