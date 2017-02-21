NECO Nov/Dec 2016 SSCE Results Released

MINNA – The November/December 2016 Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been released.

Prof Charles Uwakwe, Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, announced this on Tuesday in Minna, Niger state.

The Registrar, who addressed Journalists, said that it is exactly sixty days after the exams were conducted.

Giving the breakdown, he said a total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the examinations.

According to the Registrar, 28,530 candidates representing 60.55% have five credits including English Language and Mathematics.

Prof Uwakwe, advised candidates who sat for the exams to get scratch card to access their results on NECO website www.mynecoexam.com.