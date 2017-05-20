Ndidi says Leicester will bounce back

From Omobolaji Oyegunle, London

Super Eagles and Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that angry teammate aimed to vent their fury after their 6-1 home humiliation by Tottenham Hotspur last Thursday.

And the Foxes’ £15million Nigerian star says today’s visit of Bournemouth is the perfect opportunity to erase their shame.

Ndidi said: It is possible we will use our anger today — we have to give everything to win

”I saw the anger in keeper Schmeichel’s face but everybody is sad. It is the lowest I have felt since I joined the club”.

Angry boss Craig Shakespeare saw all his good work undermined as Leicester caved in to four-goal Harry Kane.

Shakespeare looks set to be named permanent boss next week but Thursday’s calamity didn’t do him any favours.

He told his side that their performance was totally unacceptable.

Ndidi added : ”The coach said now we have to finish this season on a high note – that’s what he wants.

” For the goals everyone is angry and everybody is not happy about it.”We just have to let it go and completely focus on the last game of the season.

”Every player is doing his best but we know that wasn’t good enough and especially in front of our fans.

” How we really need to try and end the season with a good performance and put a smile back on their faces”.