NCPC to organize special pilgrimage for the disabled in 2018

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev.Tor Uja has said that the Commission would commence a special pilgrimage for people with disabilities in 2018.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy call on him by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, a statement from the commission issued on Thursday said.

He informed his guest that the Commission currently organizes pilgrimage for the aged people saying “we have a programme for the aged people”.

The NCPC boss stressed that the people with disabilities have a lot of challenges and so the government has big role to play but the church has a bigger role to play. He called on the churches to draw out an outreach programme for this category of people.

He advised his guest to put his team together and interface with the Commission on areas of mutual benefit. In the words of the NCPC boss “with us you have partnership”.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli congratulated Rev. Uja for his well deserved appointment. According to him; “I am too convinced that you will not leave this place the way you met it considering your pedigree as an Evangelist”.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for making Nigerian more disability friendly. He stressed; “in doing our work we have found it necessary to interface with relevant Agencies, “your office is key to us”.

Dr Ankeli stated that there were about 25 million Nigerians with different disability challenges. He explained that persons with disabilities need to be included in the scheme of things and that the rights of the disability persons are being violated daily. He canvassed for a bill before the National Assembly to be passed for the creation of a Commission for persons with disabilities.

The SSA on Disability Matters further affirmed that pilgrimage should be for everybody. His words: “I have come to this office to stimulate us so that persons with disabilities can go on pilgrimage “He called on the church to break the barrier for anyone to assess Christ.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

