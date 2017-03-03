NCPC to commence 2017 Easter pilgrimage from March 8

By Innocent Odoh. The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has disclosed that the Commission will commence its 2017 Easter pilgrimage to Israel from 8th -30th April, 2017.

The NCPC boss in a statement issued by the commission on Friday, explained that this year’s Easter pilgrimage is designed to afford Christians and all intending pilgrims the opportunity to encounter Christ during the Easter season.

Despite the inflation and cost of the dollar, the pilgrimage leaders have resolved that the cost of Easter pilgrimage will still remain at ₦473,000 only, and pilgrims would be entitled to BTA at CBN approved rates.

All Christians are urged to take advantage of this unique opportunity and begin to register. Registration begins now, the statement said.

Rev. Uja urged Christians and intending pilgrims to contact NCPC and State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards and licensed Christian Pilgrimage Operator for the pilgrims’ applications and for more enquires.

The NCPC boss assured all intending pilgrims that the Commission would do everything possible to ensure that this year’s edition of Easter pilgrimage would be a hitch free exercise, the statement added.