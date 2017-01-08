NCPC boss canvases better remuneration for civil servants

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Tor Uja has advocated for a better remuneration for the Nigeria Civil Service.

A statement issued on Sunday by the head of the media unit of the commission, Celestine Oguguo, noted that the NCPC boss disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating a seven- man committee to advice on the work and recommendations of the registry, which was set up to review the registry system of the commission.

He stressed that the civil service should be a place of pride and dignity and as such civil servants should earn better than any one else.

He described the registry as a structure that oversees the operational network of a system.

The NCPC boss stated that it was just correct to do things right at all times. According to him,”I don’t need to be paid for doing things right”. He stressed the need for staff of the commission to focus on work and productivity. Rev. Uja explained that for him to build a system that would stand the test of time he should be able to run a structured system.

In his words: “I must make NCPC efficient”. He tasked staff on efficiency, productivity and honesty.

He further charged staff to embrace hard work and commitment to duty.

According to him: “A good system also work silently.” We want our information and operational system to work silently. He added, I want us to receive a fresh philosophy and justify your earnings”.

While inaugurating the seven man committee, the Executive Secretary affirmed. “This country does not lack brilliant people,but honest people.

He urged them to provide the structure that would enable the system to work like a proper machine. His words.:” I want us to build an NCPC system that would make the system work,” the statement said.

He advised the committee to give the commission something excellent, something that would be world class; a system that works.

The seven -man committee is headed by the Assistant Director welfare ,Mrs Constance Osondu, the statement added.