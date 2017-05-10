NB Flags-off 2017 Maltina Teacher of The Year

Nigerian Breweries Plc has flagged-off the 2017 Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative. In an event attended by key education stakeholders across the country, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Nicolaas Vervelde, represented by the Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr Kufre Ekanem said that applications for the 2017 Maltina Teacher of the Year opened on Tuesday, May 09, 2017.

Interested teachers are advised to download application forms from the Maltina website -www.maltina-nigeria.com. Application forms should be completed and uploaded to the website or sent by email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com or post to P.M.B. 12632, Marina, Lagos.

Applications are accepted from both Public and Private Secondary School teachers across the country and entries will close on Friday 7th July 2017.

Like last year, each State Champion will get Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) and the Top 10 teachers will be recognized before the grand winners are announced. The 2nd and 1st runners-up will receive trophies and an additional Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N750, 000.00) and One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000.00) respectively.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year 2017 will get an additional One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000.00) instantly plus One Million Naira every year for the next five years, a development training opportunity abroad and a block of classrooms built at the school where he/she teaches.

The grand finale is scheduled for October 12, 2017.