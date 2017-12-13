Navy fixes interview date for Direct Short Service Commission

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says it will begin from Friday the interview of successful candidates who sat for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25 aptitude test on 2 December.

Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun, the Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dahun said the interview will hold from Dec. 15 to 23 at the NN Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State.

The acting director urged applicants to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates.

“Candidates are to note that the interview process includes screening of credentials, medical, physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations.

“They are therefore, mandated to appear with the original and photocopies of their credentials along with writing materials and other essential personal items for the week-long interview,” he said.