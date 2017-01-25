National Sports Association Secretaries Redeployed

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the reshuffle of national association secretaries. Under the new dispensation, all the six geo- political zones are represented to achieve efficiency, professionalism and national spread for equality and sustainability.
Under the new postings, Segun Oguntade, Olumide Bamiduro, Gloria Ekwempu, Ademu Elijah, Beyioku Niyi, Abobi Patrick and Olalekan Alabi were redeployed to the Federation and Elite Athletes Department FEAD while Patrick Okeke, Clement Iyaluegbehe, Ajao Olufemi, Ganiyu-Opolo Abidemi and Dapo Akinyele were posted to Grassroots Sports Development.
Chinedu Ezealah, Thecla Opara and Iwang Isreal will now move to Sports Planning, Research and Documentation, Uche Onwumeh and Mbora Ikana are deployed to the Lagos Liason office while Onyeka Emeka Augustine, Birma Buba Ademu and Ogenyi Queen move to Human Resource Management.
In the re-deployment , a new set of ministry staff were assigned to the federations which hitherto were managed by those posted to the ministry departments, while the others were moved to other federations.
All appointments are with immediate effect.
Dalung has however urged the newly appointed secretaries to be diligent and desist from acts capable of undermining the authority of the ministry.
The Minister according to his Media Aide, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, urged them to work towards the uplifting of sports development in the country.
Here is the list of Federations and their secretaries.
Athletics Kabiru Yusuf
Aquatics Sani Mohammed
Badminton Patience Okon.
Basketball Osuoha Chinedu.
Boxing. Asiegbu. Chimezie
Chess. Bisi Azeez
Cricket. Akawo Amechi
Cycling. Davies Oludare
Darts. Ademola Okeyedun
Deaf sports. Agbabiaka Lukman
Fives. Abulude John oladayo
Football. Mohammed Sanusi
Golf. James Eakyns
Gymnastics. Amayo Ngozi
Handball. Nwose Nonye
Hockey. Rita Akande
Judo. Idaye Tony
Karate. Bola Adedeji
Kick boxing. Peter Njoku
Kung fu. Etim Udokang
Rowing and yatching Bunmi Oluode
Rugby. Mohammed H. Maigidansanmo
Shooting. Oludukiya Emmanuel
Scrabble. Maikano Adamu
Squash. Aminu Samuel
Traditional Sports. Ademisoro Oluwasegun
Table tennis. Belewa Augustine
Tennis. Mariam Akande
Taekwondo. Oriss Taiwo Dennis
Volleyball/beach volleyball. Salisu Mamman
Weightlifting. Umar Lambu
Wrestling. Libata Abdullahi Ahmed
PARA SPORTS
Amputee Football. Javan Bernard
Para Athletics. Fabunmi Evelyn
Para Swimming. Enang Emmanuel
Para Table Tennis. Anusa Victor
Powerlifting. Paul Okocha
Wheelchair tennis. Abbas Wasilat
Wheelchair Basketball. Omagbemi Peter Ebony
Sitting Volleyball. Amadikwa Uchechi