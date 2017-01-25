National Sports Association Secretaries Redeployed

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the reshuffle of national association secretaries. Under the new dispensation, all the six geo- political zones are represented to achieve efficiency, professionalism and national spread for equality and sustainability.

Under the new postings, Segun Oguntade, Olumide Bamiduro, Gloria Ekwempu, Ademu Elijah, Beyioku Niyi, Abobi Patrick and Olalekan Alabi were redeployed to the Federation and Elite Athletes Department FEAD while Patrick Okeke, Clement Iyaluegbehe, Ajao Olufemi, Ganiyu-Opolo Abidemi and Dapo Akinyele were posted to Grassroots Sports Development.

Chinedu Ezealah, Thecla Opara and Iwang Isreal will now move to Sports Planning, Research and Documentation, Uche Onwumeh and Mbora Ikana are deployed to the Lagos Liason office while Onyeka Emeka Augustine, Birma Buba Ademu and Ogenyi Queen move to Human Resource Management.

In the re-deployment , a new set of ministry staff were assigned to the federations which hitherto were managed by those posted to the ministry departments, while the others were moved to other federations.

All appointments are with immediate effect.

Dalung has however urged the newly appointed secretaries to be diligent and desist from acts capable of undermining the authority of the ministry.

The Minister according to his Media Aide, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, urged them to work towards the uplifting of sports development in the country.

Here is the list of Federations and their secretaries.

Athletics Kabiru Yusuf

Aquatics Sani Mohammed

Badminton Patience Okon.

Basketball Osuoha Chinedu.

Boxing. Asiegbu. Chimezie

Chess. Bisi Azeez

Cricket. Akawo Amechi

Cycling. Davies Oludare

Darts. Ademola Okeyedun

Deaf sports. Agbabiaka Lukman

Fives. Abulude John oladayo

Football. Mohammed Sanusi

Golf. James Eakyns

Gymnastics. Amayo Ngozi

Handball. Nwose Nonye

Hockey. Rita Akande

Judo. Idaye Tony

Karate. Bola Adedeji

Kick boxing. Peter Njoku

Kung fu. Etim Udokang

Rowing and yatching Bunmi Oluode

Rugby. Mohammed H. Maigidansanmo

Shooting. Oludukiya Emmanuel

Scrabble. Maikano Adamu

Squash. Aminu Samuel

Traditional Sports. Ademisoro Oluwasegun

Table tennis. Belewa Augustine

Tennis. Mariam Akande

Taekwondo. Oriss Taiwo Dennis

Volleyball/beach volleyball. Salisu Mamman

Weightlifting. Umar Lambu

Wrestling. Libata Abdullahi Ahmed

PARA SPORTS

Amputee Football. Javan Bernard

Para Athletics. Fabunmi Evelyn

Para Swimming. Enang Emmanuel

Para Table Tennis. Anusa Victor

Powerlifting. Paul Okocha

Wheelchair tennis. Abbas Wasilat

Wheelchair Basketball. Omagbemi Peter Ebony

Sitting Volleyball. Amadikwa Uchechi