National Assembly, NESG, NBA To Mark NASSBER

The National Assembly will next week (Monday June 5), commemorate the first year anniversary of the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER), with activities that include an interactive session to explore and discuss legislative interventions to actualise the theme: “Creating Opportunity through Legislation” for local businesses.

The Special Assistant (New Media) to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, in a statement, said the event is being organized by the 8th National Assembly in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the Nigeria Bar Association – Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) and supported by the U.S. Department for International Development – Enhancing Nigeria Advocacy for a Better Business Environment (DFID-ENABLE) program.

Omishore stated that the event would highlight and celebrate the success of NASSBER so far and consider several aspects of NASSBER’s role and legacy in promoting a competitive economy and healthy business environment.

He said it would also appraise the benefits of collaboration between the legislature and the private sector; as well as the inauguration of the Steering Committee, Technical Committee and Working Groups.

He said: “The NASSBER Anniversary and Annual Dialogue Event will play host to top government and business leaders with keynote addresses to be presented by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, while Dr. Doyin Salami, will examine the effect of NASSBER interventions on the business environment and the Nigerian economy.

“In addition, there will be an interactive session to explore and discuss legislative interventions to actualise the theme: “Creating Opportunity through Legislation” for local businesses.

“The occasion affords stakeholders the opportunity to review NASSBER’s accomplishment in year one and also shape the agenda for the platform in 2018 by setting out a policy and legislative framework to support Made-In-Nigeria goods and services, thereby boosting competitiveness and economic growth,” he stated.

According to the statement, “NASSBER is a public-private platform established in March 2016 that brings critical stakeholders from the private sector, legislature and executive to debate, deliberate and advocate a coherent legal framework to advance business environment legislations through the National Assembly.

“Since its inception, the platform has made significant strides and a number of business environment (BE) related bills are at different stages of consideration and passage in both chambers of the National Assembly.”

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

