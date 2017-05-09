NASS Increases 2017 Budget By N143bn

The National Assembly has increased the 2017 budget proposal by N143 billion.

According to the report laid at Senate plenary on Thursday, the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Finance increased the 2017 budget proposal to N7.44 trillion.

Prompt News recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on December 14, 2016, presented a N7.30 trillion budget to the National Assembly for consideration and subsequent approval.

The joint report shows N434.4 billion is for statutory transfer, N1.84 trillion for debt servicing and N177.46 billion for sinking fund for maturing bonds.

Also, the committees appropriated N2.99 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, while N2.17 trillion was provided for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, commended the committee, assuring that the Budget would be passed on Thursday.

His words, “On behalf of our colleagues let me congratulate the committee.

“This is history being made because this is the first time report of the Appropriation Bill will be laid with details.

“Because of that, by tomorrow (Wednesday) you will get hard copies of the report, but the soft copy will be ready today.

“We will distribute them and ensure we pass the bill on Thursday.”