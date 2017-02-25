Latest News
NAF Strikes Boko Haram Terrorists At Tagoshe

NAF Helicopter

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area about 10km Southwest of Gwoza in Northern Borno.

Intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that remnants of fleeing BHTs were gathered at the location.

According to NAF spokesperson,Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, the report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the enclosed declassified footage of the operation.

