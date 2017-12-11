NAF Sends Female Officer To US For Training As A Fighter Pilot

In terms of progress made by the NAF in the preceding 3 months, the CAS indicated that 24 pilots had completed their training and would soon be deployed for operational duties.
The NAF had also reactivated additional platforms which had been deployed for operations in the Northeast. In particular, one Bell 412 Helicopter had been added to the NAF fleet while work on the second Bell Helicopter would be completed before the end of December 2017.
Air Marshal Abubakar added that the reactivation was being done locally to further build the capacity of NAF technical personnel while equally saving cost. Accordingly, the NAF invited foreign technical experts to execute the project in conjunction with its engineers and technicians.
To boost the strategic and operational airlift capability of the NAF, Air Marshal Abubakar stated that the Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of C-130H Aircraft NAF 917 had commenced in Lagos. The PDM was also being done locally by foreign technical experts in conjunction with NAF personnel towards building capacity of NAF technical personnel.
Moreover, the NAF had graduated the second set of participants from its Air War College in Makurdi. The new graduates are expected to add value to the Service in general and in operational activities. In ending his opening remarks, the CAS enjoined the senior officers to be frank in their contributions, identify emerging challenges and proffer ways of further moving the NAF forward.
The aim of the CAS Fourth Quarter Conference 2017, which holds from 11-12 December 2017, is to appraise progress attained in the NAF since the last Quarterly meeting held in Kaduna 3 months ago. The idea behind the Conference was also to obtain inputs from the bottom to the top such that ideas would be shared towards moving the NAF forward.