NAF Regrets Accidental Bombing of Civilian Location

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday said it is saddened by accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.

According to a statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said available information on the incident was still sketchy as at press time.

He however, assured that the Theatre Commander of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE was taking appropriate steps to avail the public with details of the incident.

Famuyiwa, said the loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident was deeply regretted.

“The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation,”, he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also described the accidental bombing of civilian location by military as regrettable.

He pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.