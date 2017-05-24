NAF Investigates Alleged Invansion of Osun State University



Apparently embarrassed by the reports that some of its personnel were involved in a fracas on the campus of the Osun State University at Ipetu Ijesha, Nigeria Air Force authorities have directed a thorough investigation into the allegation.

While regretting the incident, NAF Director Public Relations and Information, Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, insisted the reported case “is not a reflection of what the NAF stands for.”

He stated further, “The NAF is a highly professional force that does not condone or encourage the violation of anyone’s human rights.

“The general public is invited to kindly note that the NAF has already commenced formal investigations into the reported unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigations, Nigerians are assured that any NAF personnel found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate laws.”