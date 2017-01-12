NAF destroys illegal oil storage facility in Rivers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed an illegal oil storage facility belonging to militants in Rivers State.

about 25km south of Opubiri, the oil facility was attacked about 4:45pm by NAF helicopter on armed patrol over creeks around Opubiri, Bille and Alakiri areas.

Another canoe, carrying drums filled with suspected stolen petroleum products, was also attacked at Alakiri creek.

Both attacks showed the renewed effort by the NAF to clear the creeks in the Niger Delta of illegal activities and acts of economic sabotage in 2017, said NAF Spokesperson, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa.