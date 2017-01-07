NAF Commences Aerial Patrol of Sambisa, Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified aerial patrol over the Sambisa Forest in a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) who might have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping.

The over 60,000 km2 forest is being painstakingly patrolled day and night by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to deny the fleeing insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launch attack against host communities and own surface troops on clearance operation.

In a similar operation, NAF has deployed ISR platforms for surveillance activities over Samaru, Katab, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other troubled areas in Southern part of Kaduna State including the Kaduna metropolis.

The ongoing air operations is aimed at supporting the Surface Forces as well as restoring confidence in the people living in the affected areas while at the same time seeking out the hideouts used by criminal elements and armed bandits within the troubled areas.

Aside employing air power to flush out the bandits the NAF also relays the intelligence gathered from its ISR operations to land forces to aid the conduct of the entire operations.