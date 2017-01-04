N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam: EFCC Docks Katsina Perm Sec

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a Permanent Secretary in the Katsina State Civil Service for a N2.5 million fertiliser contract scam.

The accused, Malam Sule Saulawa, is alleged to have committed the offence while serving in the office of the Deputy Governor.

Saulawa was arraigned before Justice Sanusi Tukur of the Katsina High Court on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

He pleaded not guilty, according to a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in Abuja.

The offence, according to the prosecution, is contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Sa’ad Hanafi Sa’ad, told the court that the accused perpetrated the crime through a fertiliser contract scam while attached to the deputy governor’s office.

He was said to have obtained the N2.5 million from an unidentified complainant under the pretext that it was required for bidding documents that would enable the office to award the contract to the complainant.

Following Saulawa’s plea, the prosecution counsel asked the court for a trial date in addition to the accused person’s remand in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel, Bashir Mohammed, prayed the court to admit his client to bail, pending the determination of the case.

But Hanafi opposed the application on the grounds that the accused person would likely jump bail having violated the terms of an administrative bail earlier granted him by the commission.

Justice Tukur remanded the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the matter to January 6, for ruling on the bail application and commencement of trial.