Latest News
Home » Politics » N16m Scam: INEC Director Faces Prosecution

N16m Scam: INEC Director Faces Prosecution

INEC logo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded arrangements to prosecute a Deputy Director of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo for his alleged collection of N16million from the infamous N23billion Diezani Allison Madueke’s 2015 general election bribery funds.

Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff  of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira.

Although, he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money.

ALSO READ  Polls: Situation Room Warns Against Fiddling With Collation

He is alleged to have received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015. Waribo allegedly gave     N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official.

The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
Dayo Adeyeye-PDP
Makarfi-led faction accuses APC of contracting Sheriff to destroy PDP

  ABUJA – Olusegun Lawrence   The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All...

Close