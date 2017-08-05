Mothers Urged To Opt For Exclusive Breastfeeding For 6 Months

By Okiemute Okpomor

Mothers have been called upon to give their babies exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of their life on earth just as the child and mother stand to gain so much in terms of health and otherwise.

This call was made by Dr. Onyi Owa-Nwabuzo, Coordinator, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Young Doctors Forum(YDF), Delta State Branch at Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area while addressing mothers in a ceremony to mark 2017 World Breastfeeding Week, she said that exclusive breastfeeding is when a child is fed with only breast milk not giving water and infant formula.

According to Dr. Owa-Nwabuzo, “this years’ celebrations with a theme, ” Sustaining Breastfeeding Together” marks twenty-five years anniversary of the World Breastfeeding Week. Exclusive breastfeeding is very important for the upkeep of the child , we strongly recommend it (exclusive breastfeeding )for a period of six months for every mother, we also recommend that mothers should breast feed their babies for two years before stopping it. It makes our children and even the mothers to be strong and remain healthy just as it has economic benefit for the parents because it helps to save money that would have been spent on infant formula.”

She expressed appreciation to all those who collaborated with them to make the ceremony a success, she also commended members for their commitment as they literarily swam to the Amukpe Town-hall that was surrounded with flood water from the heavy downpour of the previous day. She also commended mothers who braved the rains to attend the event.

Delivering a lecture through a well coordinated slide and explained in Sapele pidgin English , Dr. D. T. Obong of the Community Medical Department, Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara(DELSUTH) said that exclusive breastfeeding is when mothers gives only breast milk to their babies for the first six months.

According to Dr. Obong, “breast milk is the best food for the child, it controls weight, reduces incidences of cough, diarrhea, cold among other ailments. Children fed with breast milk are smart and intelligent. There is difference in the qualities of the various nutrients of the milk taken from the breast by the baby as he/she grows. That is the wonderful work of God but the various infant milk sold and used do not have such qualities.”

Speaking further, Dr. Obong added, “parents also gets benefits of exclusive breast feeding as money that would have been spent on buying infant milk and treatment of mother and child are saved. For mothers, breastfeeding helps to contract the uterus(womb), stop bleeding after birth and lowers the rate of pregnancy. One thing mothers should know is that whether you breast feed or not, our breast must sag as we age with time, this is to correct the wrong notion that breast feeding quickens sagging of the breast.”

In his goodwill message, Mr. Shola Mese, a Warri based care giver to youths and philanthropist commended the Association for the efforts to teach mothers on the benefits of breast feeding, he admonished mothers to adhere strictly to exclusive breastfeeding to raise healthy, intelligent and strong children.

Mothers present were taught best breast feeding positions, how to prepare pap and good drinking water for the babies, hygiene among others.

High point of the ceremony was lucky dip where various fabulous prices were given out to mothers and their babies.