Morocco Vs Nigeria: Falconets sweat it out under hot sun

By Harry Awurumibe Less than one week to the FIFA U-20 World Cup African qualifier match between Morocco and Nigeria, the Falconets have intensified their preparations to ensure an away victory in the first leg match billed for Morocco next week.

The Coach Christopher Danjuma tutored team this evening thrashed FC Bazza Boys Academy Abuja 4-0 in a second Test Match within a week.

Goals goals from Adebisi Saed, Charity Reuben and a brace from striker, Anam Imo gave the Falconets the victory they deserved after battling hard to outwit the more enterprising boys.

The Falconets had on Tuesday at the same FIFA Goal Project pitch defeated another Abuja- based Boys Academy two nil. Cynthia Aku and Rashidat Ajibade scored the goals.

Speaking on the upcoming match in Morocco, Danjuma revealed that the girls are responding well to instructions, adding that the essence of playing against the boys is to test their ability to withstand the type of pressure that the opposition may pose.

The experienced women’s football coach however expressed implicit confidence in the girls to deliver in Morocco but said that they young players need motivation to excel in the tough assignments ahead of them.