Misconduct: Police suspend ASP, sanction 16 others

ABUJA – The Nigeria Police Force said it had sanctioned 16 of its personnel for professional misconduct across the country, from July to September, 2017.

ACP Abayomi Shogunle, Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), disclosed this in a report on Monday in Abuja.

Shogunle said that the Police Service Commission ( PSC) had also approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police ( ASP), Bayo Obadiah, from service for corrupt practices.

He said that within the period under review, the unit had also recovered and returned N834, 000 extorted money to members of the public.

He said that N100, 000 which was part of the money recovered extorted from a woman in Kano State was returned to her after she contacted the unit.

Shogunle said that following the unit’s targeted campaigns across country, two suspected terrorists were arrested by the police in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The head of PCRRU said 764 complaints were received by the unit within the period under review.

He said the police Commands in Lagos, Rivers and FCT topped the states ranking with 180 ( 23.56 per cent), 102 ( 13.35 per cent) and 87 ( 11.39 per cent).

He said that the police commands in Sokoto and Plateau recorded no complaints within the period under review.

“In all, phone calls were the most preferred channel by members of the public for lodging complaints.

“Phone calls received were: 447 ( 58.5 per cent), WhatsApp, 203 ( 26.57 per cent), Twitter 19 ( 2.49 per cent), Facebook,6 (0.71 per cent ), SMS,3 ( 0.39 per cent) , BBM, 1 ( 0.13 per cent),”he said.

He said that other medium used by members of the public was 29, ( 3.80 per cent).

Shogunle said that the unit carried out massive sensitisation campaigns in Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Ondo states.

He said that efforts were ongoing to upgrade the PCRRU Call Centre to improve its efficiency.

The PCRRU was established by the Nigeria Police Force in November 2015, with a mandate to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against its officers.