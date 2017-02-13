Minister to Teaching Hospital Staff: Showcase Your Accomplishments

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has called on staff of Federal Teaching Hospitals and Centers across the country to market their strengths, capabilities and accomplishments in other to showcase the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to providing quality healthcare to the people.

He gave this remark during a meeting with management staff of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) in Ile-Ife. The Minister noted that he was impressed by the feats accomplished by the center.

The Minister said Nigerians are unaware of the capacities of the hospitals as all they are aware of are the unpleasant happenings such as incessant strikes.

“We under sell ourselves” said the Minister. “We have some of the finest brains you can find.”

Prof. Adewole also pledged to work with the Chief Medical Director to project the hospital. He said that the Federal Government was working with Sterling Bank to document the capabilities of Federal Centers so that Nigerians know what they have and can do.

Briefing the Minister earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the Center, Professor Adetiloye noted that the hospital has been able to handle several cases, which Nigerians ordinarily go abroad to attend to.

He said that the hospital has expertise for renal transplants and has trained many other hospitals on renal care. “We have provided over 600 laparascopy surgeries, we have successfully separated Siamese twins and performed 14 open heart surgeries, in this facility we conduct total hip and knee replacement surgeries among others. ”

The Minister who was on an inspection visit to the facility, also commissioned a 50-bed Maternity Center and a Pharmacy Complex completed by the institution.