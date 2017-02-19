Militant Groups Vow To Undermine Gov Dickson’s Govt If…

YENAGOA – The Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC), an alliance of key agitating groups across the Niger Delta has vowed to undermine the Governmnet of Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson, if he fails to apologiose to foremost Ijaw female activist, Annkio Briggs within 48 hours.

In a statement on Saturday, spokesperson for the JRC, Cynthia Whyte, condemned the brutal assault on Briggs person and her colleagues during a recent peaceful protest in Bayelsa allegedly by paid agents of the Governor.

“If this is not done, key agitating groups within the Bayelsa space will be activated to undermine the Dickson Government.

“Within that 48 hour space, key agitating groups will first renounce Amnesty and then commence series of process driven activities to drive home our point and position.

“It is unfortunate that the same government who many Ijaws struggled and clamored for to win in the 2016 elections would now turn out to be a government of tyranny, incompetence and ineptitude.

“It is unfortunate that today, the same bandit elements, armed robbers and unrepentant hardened criminals, who worked against Governor Dickson’s second term are the same band of renegade satanists that would be hired to mug, mob and lynch Annkio Briggs and her fellow protesters.

“This represents the fullness of treachery and tyranny.

“We will not allow this happen in Bayelsa State, the cradle of Ijaw nation,” the Council stated.