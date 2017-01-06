Mikel joins former Blues in China

LONDON – By Omobolaji Oyegunle Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has made a U-turn by deciding to leave Chelsea for Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA.

The move was expected to go through since he has passed medical.

Mikel, who joined Chelsea in 2006, has been offered a three-year contract worth £140,000 a week.

The midfielder, 29, was originally reluctant to move to China because he wanted to play in a competitive league in Europe and was unsure about moving his family to the Far East.

Mikel had held talks with Valencia and Marseille, while Inter Milan were monitoring situation.

None of the clubs match his wage demands and Tianjin TED’s offer was too good to turn down.

Mikel has secured a sizeable increase on his current £85,000-a-week salary.

He will join former teammates Oscar, Ramires and Demba Ba in the Chineses Super League.