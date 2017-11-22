Meeting of ECOWAS Health Communication Specialists Opens in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU – The third meeting of the Network of ECOWAS Health Communication Specialists got underway on Wednesday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

It was declared open by the Minister of Health in the country, Ouedraogo Rajssa, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of health.

The Minister commended the West African Health Organisation, WAHO, under the headship of Director General, Dr Xavier Crespin, for the visible work the organisation is doing to improve on the health of the people of West Africa.

Particularly, the minister acknowledged the key interventions WAHO is making in tackling diseases and epidemics in all the member countries through funding of projects as well as rendering financial assistance where necessary.

While lamenting increasing rate of communicable diseases in the region, Mr Rajssa, urged WAHO to do more to halt the disturbing trend.

The minister also charged Health Communication Specialists to use the network to further promote the activities of WAHO in their respective countries.

He said, “Your intervention in health areas are key to promoting the well being of our people”, charging them that the two-day meeting should come up with strategy to strengthen the network.

In his welcome address, the Director General of WAHO, Dr Xavier Crespin, expressed satisfaction with the laudable roles members of the network are playing in disseminating information about the organisation.

He however, enjoined participants to be more creative in sharing information about the organisation, saying ” We should individually and collectively commit to the activities of WAHO.

While calling for wider dissemination of WAHO achievements in the last one year, Dr Crespin assured that he would welcome collaborations with members of the network, stressing “I wish to reiterate our commitment to supporting you.”

The two-day meeting which ends on Thursday, is being attended by participants from 15 countries.

Prompt News recalls that ECOWAS Network of Health Communication Specialists was formally inaugurated in 2016 in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivore.

The overall objective of the network is to strengthen the level of information on WAHO and keep up collaboration among head of communication in the Ministries of Health/Department of ECOWAS, media professionals and WAHO.