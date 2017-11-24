Match4IDPs: Kanu drags Ighalo, Ideye to Kano

Super Eagles hit man, Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye will be among the stars who will be on parade in Kano, come December 14, as Africa legends takes on Kano Pillars football club in a charity match for the Internally Displaced Persons in the North eastern part of Nigeria.

The duo will be among the stars, who will sweat it out to raise awareness on the plight of the IDPs.

Africa Player of the Year Award winner, Nigeria’s Kanu Nwankwo confirmed that the twosome have agreed to be part of the charity match billed for the ancient city of Kano.

” I have spoken to Ighalo and Ideye and they have agreed to be part of the awareness match for the IDPs, come December 14,” Kanu said.

Other notable stars expected to play in the match includes South Africa Lucas Radebe, Nigeria’s Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu and Senegalese El-Hadji Diouf.

Meanwhile the Chief Coordinator of the Match4IDPs, Ms Abi Goodman has revealed that some Nigerians in diaspora have agreed to join the train to create the needed awareness on the plight of the internally displaced persons in Nigeria, most especially in the North east.

Among them are Detective/Sergeant Bassey Osagie

A Nigerian-Canadian and Olori Zanabu Otiti-Obanor.

Osagie is the Toronto Police Service Representative at the Toronto Youth Cabinet at City Hall.

He volunteers for the Canada Health Mission Outreach providing extended health care for the poor and under privilege.

He is also a recipient of the 2015 Black History Month Community Award by then Ontario Premier, Dalton McGuinty.

Goodman said, we can also confirm couple of our Ambassadors for this historical event, among them is the award winning, producer, director, dancer and scrip writer Ali Nuhu. He was recently awarded face of Kannywood and named king Kannywood by the media.

Also Highness Olori (Queen) Zaynab Otiti-Obanor has agreed to be part of the programme geared towards helping people in need.

“On March 12, 2016, Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor was granted the title, Yeyeluwa when she wedded His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, The Ooni of Ile Ife Kingdom, she has created several humanitarian & philanthropic initiatives for peace and unity across Africa.

Her passion for bettering the lives of women and children from impoverished backgrounds can be seen through her work with various charities and foundations across Nigeria – using her profile and position to raise awareness of important issues such as poverty, education, and environmental sustainability both domestically and around the world,” Goodman said.

She also said that the programme which has the backing of the Kano State and the Emirate council, will also hold an auction night in Kano, where the legends will auctioned their autographed jerseys and other personal effects to build up the charity fund.